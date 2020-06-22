Dickerson Park Zoo gives free admission to dads on Father’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Father’s Day usually brings some sweet special’s for Ozark’s area dads.

Each year, one of those deals is free admission to the Dickerson Park Zoo.

Families got to see the animals while spending time with dads and grandpas.

The weather cooperated too, despite some concerns for rain.

It’s an annual tradition everyone looks forward to.

“Here at Dickerson Park Zoo today we are inviting fathers to come out with their families and enjoy a wonderful day at the zoo, fathers get in free,” said Lee Hart, senior zookeeper at Dickerson Park Zoo.

The Dickerson Park Zoo was closed for a few months because of the pandemic but reopened to the general public on May 29.