Dickerson Park Zoo announces birth of cheetah cubs

This photo is courtesy of the Dickerson Park Zoo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Dickerson Park Zoo announced the birth of three new cheetah cubs on Oct. 21.

Though the birth of the cubs is being announced on Oct. 21, they were actually born on Oct. 1.

This photo is courtesy of the Dickerson Park Zoo.

Zoo veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Zec, along with other staff, delivered the cubs by C-Section.

Babs is a five-year-old cheetah who was bred on recommendations by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, according to the Zoo. The goal is to maintain a robust genetic pool for cheetahs, especially since their endangered animals.

With her pregnancy, Babs was very late-term and showed no signs of going into labor. The press release states that for her safety and the cubs, the decision was made to perform a C-section.

The cubs, two boys and one girl, are doing fine and are being cared for by zoo staff.

Right now the cubs are not on exhibit but updates will be shared through the Zoo’s social media.