Diamond City buys 52-acres for new campground development

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. – Diamond City Mayor Jamie Nuessner has spent his first nine months in office trying to reinvigorate his hometown.

Six of the last eight years, the highwaters of Bull Shoals Lake have flooded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park and campground for much of the summer.

“We’re dying here. Without the park that this city was built on, you know built around, we lost all our tourism,” said Mayor Nuessner. “And so how can we not afford to do this because we’re gonna bring them back.”

The new campground development is 52-acres that would not be susceptible to flooding during the rainy season. The land was last used as the local airport back in the 1970s.

Mayor Nuessner hopes this new park in Diamond City will bring back tourists and entice businesses to the area.

Currently, he is searching for a local bank, pharmacy, and grocery store to fill nine lots directly across from Diamond Hills Country Club on Highway 7 North.

“It’s going to bring tourists in,” said Sharlene Hudson, co-owner of Diamond Hills Country Club. “I feel like it’s going to bring other businesses in, and we are super excited.”

Mayor Nuessner said local housing projects grew exponentially in the last year. The city is currently developing a sub-division that will bring nearly sixty new families to the area.

“We’re going to make changes to grow this community to the way it was when I was a kid,” said Mayor Nuessner. “You know the laughter and the kids in the street eating ice cream cones and all those Hallmark movies… I mean, that’s what we were.”