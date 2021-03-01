Details on recent shootings in Springfield

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The names of victims from two separate shootings have been released by Springfield police.

The first shooting happened Friday afternoon, Feb. 26, at a vacant home on North Concord, southeast of Grant and Division.

Police said Stanley Taylor, 43, died from gunshot wounds, but no suspect has been identified.

In the second shooting at a home near Grand and South in Springfield Saturday, Feb. 27, officers said 31-year-old Cory McHaffie was taken to the hospital and died from injuries.

Springfield police said these are the third and fourth homicide in the city during 2021.

In 2020, Missouri State Highway Patrol said 22 murders occurred, which is double the amount in 2019.

Data of 2020 murders show 54% of suspects used a handgun while 18% used a rifle. There were 22 victims in 2020 and 13 of them were under the age of 35.