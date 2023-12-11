CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing Jerico Springs man.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, law enforcement is searching for 72-year-old Jimmy Wilson Kish.

Kish was last seen on Dec. 10 on County Road 1074 in Cedar County. MSHP says he’s diagnosed with memory loss and age regression and has a history of leaving home on foot to collect discarded cans.

Kish is a white male, stands five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair, blue eyes and may wearing a blue jacket, orange vest and possibly blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Kish or has information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department at 417-276-5133.