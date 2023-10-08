WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 13-year-old girl who may be in the Springfield area.

According to WCSO, Emery Pendergrass left her home in Fordland around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and is suspected to have gotten a ride from a friend to Springfield.

Deputies believe Pendergrass was headed to the area of Nettleton Street and Chestnut Expressway to meet her boyfriend.

Pendergrass is approximately four feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, braces and a scar on her forehead. She was last seen wearing a white and black crop top shirt, black leggings, white Nike Air Force One shoes and glasses.

WCSO said Pendergrass could be in a grey four-door car, but added there is no specific make or model information available at this time.

Anyone who sees Pendergrass or has information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call Webster County Dispatch at 417-859-3911.