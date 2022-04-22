STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in Stone County have asked the Arkansas State Police to take over two death investigations Friday morning.

According to a release from the Arkansas State Police, Stone County deputies contacted the agency Thursday requesting special agents to be sent to the 600 block of Northcutt Road, located off Arkansas Highway 5.

State troopers said around 2 p.m., a family member found 77-year-old Shirley Watters and her 55-year-old son James Watters dead in their home with gunshot wounds.

About eight hours later, special agents said that they were called to another crime scene located in the 5400 block of Arkansas Highway 5, north of the Watters’ residence.

After arriving at the second scene, state police said that 75-year-old William Clinton Trammell and his wife 72-year-old Sharon were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

ASP officials noted that the homes are located about one-quarter mile apart, but they said they are investigating each case independently. The agency added that they have not found evidence to confirm whether the cases might be related.

Special agents said that the bodies in each case have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to confirm a cause, manner and time of death.

Authorities have not released any information on a possible suspect at this time.