Demonstrators hold peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Black Lives Matter protest happened today in Springfield.

Around 15 people gathered on Battlefield and Glenstone.

Activists held up signs as they walked on the intersection’s four crosswalks.

Traffic wasn’t interrupted for this peaceful demonstration.

Quinn Foster was among the handful of protestors there.

“This movement has been through some trials and tribulations but we need to know local folks know that hey we are still here to be around here,” Foster said. “We are here to try and make things more equal and to make things more humanitarian for everybody here in the United States.”

After meeting on Battlefield and Glenstone, the group relocated to Glenstone and Sunshine.

That’s where you can find a President Trump pop-up shop.

Some people argued but there weren’t any fights.