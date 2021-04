SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Drivers should expect delays at the intersection of National Avenue and Sunshine Street starting at 8:30 a.m., Monday, April 26 through Tuesday, April 27.

City Utility crews will be working to access the water main near National Avenue and Washita Street.

Southbound traffic on National Avenue will be shifted into the center lane with delays expected at Sunshine Street.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time if traveling in that area on Monday.