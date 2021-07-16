Defense attorneys to appeal sentence of Republic woman convicted of abusing an infant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Defense attorneys said on Friday, July 16, 2021, they will appeal a seven-year sentence handed down today against a daycare worker convicted of abusing an infant in her care.

Judge Calvin Holden also sentenced Samantha Dillbeck of Republic to prison without probation on Friday, July 16.

Her attorney Dee Wampler said he will appeal the sentence with the Missouri Southern District Court of Appeals and will ask the judge to set a bond for her release at a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on July 21, 2021.

Dillbeck was convicted after a bench trial in April of abuse or neglect of a child and operating a child-care facility without a license.

She was accused of shaking then-8-month-old Grayson Barnhart in March of 2017. The infant suffered several internal injuries to his head and eyes during his time with Dillbeck. She denied ever shaking the child and said he fell.

During her trial, doctors called by the state say the injuries could only be caused by shaking, but doctors called by the defense say that isn’t necessarily true. Dillbeck said Grayson had prior medical conditions and claimed he fell backward multiple times that day from a seated position, one time hitting his head particularly hard. The prosecution questioned Dillbeck’s story and the validity of the defense doctor’s opinion.