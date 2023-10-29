HENRY COUNTY, Mo. — One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a crash north of Lowry City.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway Z and Southeast 331st Road.

A 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 41-year-old Jesse F. Raybourn of Deepwater, Missouri, went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went airborne and then hit a tree.

Raybourn died at the scene. His passenger, 46-year-old Jamie Vogel of Shell City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Clinton for treatment.

This is MSHP Troop A’s 78th fatality in 2023.