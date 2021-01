GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A deceased man was found inside a home in the 6,000th block of W. Hawthorn Ct. in Greene County, Missouri, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, Greene County deputies responded to a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived they found a deceased male inside the residence.

Greene County detectives are currently at the scene conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story.