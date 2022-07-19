GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect connected to a shooting near Rogersville reported overnight has been placed in custody.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to South Farm Road 223 to respond to a report that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found a shot man laying in a front yard. That person was Laterrian Jarman, 20, and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Charges will be filed today, according to the sheriff’s office. They also report that there is no threat to the public at this time and Jarman’s next of kin has been notified.