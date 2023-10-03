JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. – A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles that was caused by smoke from a nearby fire has closed all lanes of Highway 67 in Jackson County in northeast Arkansas.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said 15 vehicles, including four commercial and 11 passenger cars were involved in the crash.

Troopers on the ground said they believed there were multiple casualties at the scene, including two fatalities.

ASP officials said the incident started after a nearby field fire caused thick smoke and low visibility.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation iDriveArkansas system, the crash happened a mile southwest of Exit 102, where Highway 67 intersects with Arkansas 226, near Swifton.

As of 4:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 67 were reopened, while all northbound lanes remained closed. Drivers in the northbound lanes are being detoured at Exit 95 to Highway 37.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.