SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The deadline to sign up to speak at Monday night’s Springfield City Council meeting has been extended.

You have until Sunday (4/19/20) at 5 p.m. to sign up, and those who do will have the option to participate electronically in room 108 on the first floor of City Hall.

The meeting agenda can be found on the city’s website.

You can sign up to speak online, by calling 417-864-1651, or by emailing acotter@springfieldmo.gov.