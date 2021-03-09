Deadline for Greene County residents to register to vote is March 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County residents have until Wednesday, March 10, to register to vote if they want to participate in the April General Municipal Election.

Ways for residents to register:

  • At the Historic Courthouse or any branch of the Springfield-Greene County Library.
  • Remember to bring a form of I.D. such as a valid driver’s license or a current utility bill.
  • You can also mail in your postcard registration as long as it’s postmarked by March 10.

Issues on the ballot include several mayoral and city council elections.

