SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A days long manhunt has after multiple agencies worked together to find a man who ran from police, stealing cars and a tractor along the way.

The search for James H. Cruse started Friday in Texas County and ended near Lake Springfield and Highway 65 on Sunday evening.

Greene County deputies took James Cruse into custody Sunday evening

James Cruse was caught near Lake Springfield and Highway 65. Photo courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Cruse is a felon with multiple ties to southwest Missouri and first ran from deputies in Texas County.

“We’ve been after Mr. Cruz for the last 24 hours or so,” said Major Royce Denny of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. “He’s eluded several agencies throughout southwest Missouri. He’s wanted in over 20 different cases in multiple jurisdictions.”

On Sunday evening, two off-duty deputies spotted a car Cruse had stolen near Lake Springfield. That’s where GCSO set up a perimeter and were able to catch him.

“It was a public safety issue and he needed to be apprehended,” Denny said.

Cierlita McGee saw deputies arrive near the Phillips 66 gas station off Evans Road, and said she didn’t know what was happening.

“Well, it’s, it was, it was alarming because I didn’t know what was going on,” McGee said. “But there were so many police cars and sirens that passed by.”

McGee said she’s glad Cruse was arrested, and GCSO is too.

“He’s eluded several agencies over the last few days, so in this case, you know, everybody came together and did a great job and got him in custody pretty quick,” Denny said.

Cruse is currently being held in the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 bond.