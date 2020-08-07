Days after primary vote, candidates already expressing priority platforms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Thursday, just two days after securing the nomination of their respective parties, Missouri’s two gubernatorial candidates expressed their priorities for the state of Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson, fully involved in a special legislative session, emphasized his efforts to slow violent crime in Missouri. Meanwhile, his opponent and Missouri’s Auditor, Nicole Galloway, focused on fighting the spread of COVID-19 and re-establishing the state’s financial footing.

“The most important thing, the next governor needs to contain the virus and rebuild the economy,” Galloway said.

“Will we build in a way that helps working people get on their feet? Or will we continue to ignore science, distract and rebuild only for well-connected special interests?”

On Tuesday, Galloway won her party’s nomination for Governor handily. While this isn’t the first time Galloway has spoken out against Missouri’s highest elected official, it is the first time she’s done so as an official party nomination