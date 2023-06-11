SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Across the street from Cox North Hospital sits a blue and white craftsman-style house.

Newly remodeled and on the market, the house at 415 East Division Street boasts a number of upgraded features – new electric, efficient dual-zoned HVAC, new insulation, plumbing and a new roof. The floor plan was also revamped for more functional space.

Crews discovered the original hardwood floors during the renovations and made them a centerpiece for the property, maintaining the vintage charm of this 1916 craftsman home.

Courtesy of Dream Weaver Productions, LLC.

It’s unclear exactly when the family of Oliver Headley Sence moved into the home. Oliver (who would later go by Headley) Sence married his wife, Cleo Pendergrass, in 1912 in her hometown of Kansas City. At the time of their wedding, Sence was 21 years old and working as a clerk at Peltz and Cogley’s shoe store in downtown Springfield.

Beyond that, newspaper archives turned up little about Sence’s vocation or his involvement in the Springfield community. But perhaps it was his daughter, Eula Mae, who would be better known in the city’s social scene.

After the Sences made 415 East Division their home, the property would eventually become the backdrop for sorority gatherings and other events. Eula Mae would be hostess to the members of Senior High School’s Alpha Tau Phi sorority. She became an officer in the sorority in 1928, and later president of the organization.

Throughout her high school years, Eula Mae was featured as a talented dancer, entertaining her sorority and giving recitals. By the time she graduated from Springfield Senior High (later known as Central High School), she had established herself as a performer and prominent member of the city social scene.

The caption on Eula Mae Sence’s photo reads in part, “Miss Sence is one of the most talented dancers in Springfield and has been appearing in numerous programs and recitals ever since she was a small child.”

Eula Mae attended college at Drury College, the University of Wisconsin and the University of Missouri. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority in college and earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education. She taught physical education in Kansas City for a time before marrying E.C. Curtis, a lawyer from Hartville, Missouri, in 1938.

Here, Eula Mae is pictured at a bridge party while home for the summer from her teaching position in Kansas City.

The above is the announcement of Eula Mae Sence’s engagement to Hartville lawyer E. C. Curtis. The pair would be married in 1938, and remain so for 58 years until his death in 1996.

Throughout her adult life, Eula Mae was active in multiple community affairs. She was a regular supporter of the Springfield Ballet and was a benefactor of the History Museum. She would become an authority on antiques, being part owner of an antiques business for over 30 years and teaching classes at Drury College on the subject.

Considered an expert on antiques, Eula Mae taught courses at Drury College while also being part-owner of Pickwick Antiques. In a 1991 piece in the Springfield News-Leader, the shop was said to be “…likely Springfield’s oldest antique shop.”

Eula Mae was also a major voice against commercial rezoning on McDaniel Street in the early 1980s. The city was considering a rezoning proposal that would allow the now defunct Dillons to build a grocery store near Eula Mae’s downtown neighborhood.

She and other neighbors were concerned about additional noise and traffic that could result from the store.

When Eula Mae passed away at age 90, she was remembered in her obituary as a Sunday school teacher at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of many groups dedicated to the betterment of Springfield schools and neighborhoods.