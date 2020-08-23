Dana Ford brings SPD and community together through basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lacing up the basketball sneakers for a good cause!

The Springfield Police Department has partnered with the Missouri State basketball team for a program that allows kids to see a different side of local officers and interact with them in a positive way.

“With everything happening around the world I think it is great for him to be able to see different perspectives of what actually is going on and get to sit and talk to a lot of the police officers and get to see them in a setting that he is normally into to which is basketball,” parent Chris Grady said.

“The kids here have not really seen police officers outside of a uniform,” Springfield Chief of Police Paul Williams said. “So getting them engaged and see that officers are people to. We love kids. We love getting out with them and playing. So it is good for both law enforcement and for the kids we are going to be working with today.”

If you missed out on the fun there’s another event on Sept. 26 at Reed Academy.

It’s free to join but you do have pre-register your child.