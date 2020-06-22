Dallas County reports first death from COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DALLAS, Mo.– A male in his late 80s, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has died in Dallas County according to the area’s Health Department.

The man was hospitalized on June 16, 2020, the same day he tested positive.

The Dallas County Health Department is urging all people to take the following precautions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you are sick.

According to the Health Department, “older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.”