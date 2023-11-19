DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash south of Buffalo has left two people dead and two others seriously injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says the crash happened at around 11:39 a.m. five miles south of Buffalo.

A northbound Ford Ranger traveled onto the right shoulder and overcorrected, according to MSHP. The pickup skidded into the median and overturned, ejecting all four people inside before coming to rest on its top.

The driver, 52-year-old Melody K. Thomas of Long Lane, and a passenger, 48-year-old Kevin L. Van Nostrand of Long Lane, died at the scene.

The other two passengers, 48-year-old Ken D. Van Nostrand and 28-year-old David C. Van Nostrand, both of Long Lane, were taken to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

These were Troop D’s 129th and 130th fatalities for 2023.