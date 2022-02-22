SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s new and highly anticipated Hy-Vee opened its doors to customers this morning.

The Hy-Vee on Sunshine is one of the company’s first entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state region. After several months of construction, Hy-Vee finally opened at 6 a.m this morning.

Customers started arriving as early as 5 a.m. waiting for the store to open. The new 93,000-square-foot store features several new departments, as well as amenities. The location also has an accompanying Hy-vee Fast and Fresh convenience store on the west side of the parking lot offering fresh on-the-go meal offerings, a Market Grille Express, and select grocery staples.

The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week