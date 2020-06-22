Cruising Kearney Street Group hosted fundraiser parade for Officer Priebe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Cruising Kearney Street Group, a car group in Springfield, hosted a fundraiser parade tonight for Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe and his family.

Priebe was injured after he was pinned between a car and a barricade outside police headquarters a couple of weeks ago.

Recently, Priebe has moved to rehabilitation facility in Colorado.

The parade went all the way from the Hobby Lobby on W. Kearney to Battlefield and Glenstone and back.

Cars donated $10 – or more if they wanted – to cruise in the parade honoring and supporting Officer Priebe and his family.

About 150 cars participated in the parade and a few people even lined the street to watch.

Officer Priebe’s injuries could cost millions of dollars in medical bills, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

Cruising Kearney raised more than $1,400 for Priebe tonight.

We talked with Beth Brashears.

She says the group loves to do fundraisers to help out the community and they knew they had to support the Priebes.

“It is a huge cause and that is what we are saying…that’s our way to give back to this community, is we can do a fundraiser and it’s all car-related but, you know, we’re not destroying anything we just want to cruise,” Brashears said. “And what better way to do it (fundraise) than to cruise? It’s just an outlet just like golfing is an outlet but we give them…with the cars, with our cars or hot rods. And we just want everybody to know we’re out there. You know, we don’t mind helping the community.”

Priebe did file a lawsuit against Jon Routh, the man who injured Priebe.