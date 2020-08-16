‘Cruise In and Rock’n Roll’ held to commemorate the Square in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — Honoring a tradition that began in the 1940s, tonight was your last chance to cruise the Square in Ozark in both directions. Work on infrastructure improvements is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 17, and soon the square will have one way only roads.

Several groups the Historic River District got together tonight for “Cruise In and Rock’n Roll,” encouraging the community to cruise the Square while tuning in to classic rock from the city station 94.1

There was even a classic car show and local shops stayed open later than usual.

Patty Quessenberry, a Historic River District board member, said she is amazed by how many people showed up.

“On the Facebook event page I had put up, I went through it today trying to see and there are over 25 different places people are from,” Quessenberry said. “It’s just all over, even as far as Harrison, Arkansas, and somebody from Oklahoma. Its like, oh my goodness. I’m sure they probably went to school or grew up around here and knew what it meant to cruise the square.”

Ozarks Public Works says the changes to the Square will improve parking and increase pedestrian safety and walkability.