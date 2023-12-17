SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield nonprofit Crosslines spread some Christmas cheer yesterday as it held its annual Christmas toy and food distribution, helping those in need get everything to make their holiday special.

Hundreds of people went to the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds to receive Christmas gifts and food, all free of charge.

Jaimie Trussell, Council of Churches of the Ozarks CEO said this year the need for food and toys at Christmas time grew by 20%, meaning more volunteers were needed.

“We have never had as many volunteers as we have had this year, over 700 people signed up to help carry out groceries or carry out toys or serve as a personal shopper,” Trussell said. “Or the week’s coming up to this event, stacking groceries, sorting cans of food, all of those things.”

Those volunteers said they are happy to lend a helping hand.

“I always love it whenever you just put out the right thing at the right time,” said Heather Rash, who volunteers with her mother yearly. “And they’re like, oh my gosh, I needed this, this is perfect. That’s what I love, it’s fun to see.”

Those who receive assistance can pick out toys big and small. They also go home with a bag full of groceries for all three meals on Christmas Day, including a turkey. This year families could also go home with new coat for each of their kids.

“One of the reasons that this is a part of so many families holiday tradition to come and serve today is because it really makes real what life is like for a lot of our neighbors,” Trussell said. “People who look just like you, who work at the same places, shop at the same places, but who really struggle.”

More than 1,500 families were served at the distribution and those who volunteered say they love sharing the Christmas spirit.

“Just seeing people smiles on their faces,” said Justin Bolin, who volunteers with Queen City Beard & Moustache Federation. “When they walk out with the items, knowing that these are things they probably weren’t able to get for their children.”

“It’s really fun to give the gifts and see people’s reactions,” Kat Seaton said. “Just being so happy and knowing that their families are going to get something that they really wanted.”