UPDATE: 50 years worth of sentences for Tommy Morris Jr.

UPDATE 2:49 p.m.

Tommy Morris Jr. received three sentences on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The convictions and their respective sentences are listed below:

10 years for Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Another 10 years for a second Delivery of a Controlled Substance conviction

30 years for second-degree murder

Though the collection of sentences equals a total of 50 years, these sentences are set to run concurrently, meaning Morris will serve at least 30 years in prison.

Due to a breach of probation, Morris is also set to serve 10 additional years for crimes unrelated to the death of Dayna Sowards.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Prosecutors are asking a judge to consider the criminal history of Tommy Morris Jr., a man convicted of second-degree murder earlier this year.

A judge found Morris guilty of killing Dayna Sowards in a crash caused while speeding away from police back in April of 2018.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the sentencing process for those convictions began. As of this report, it is ongoing (2:34 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020).

KOLR10 journalists in the courtroom say prosecutors focused on Morris’ previous convictions, noting a case that led to a probationary period. Morris was also, according to prosecutors, sentenced to two concurrent 10-year sentences. Prosecutors say he was also granted a suspension of execution.

Prosecutors also played phone calls recorded while Morris was detained in the Greene County Jail.

“At the end of all this,” Morris says in one call. “I’ll only do five or six years, I’m hoping.”

Also presented in court on Tuesday, were victim impact statements.

This is a developing story.