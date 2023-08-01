UPDATE 8:45 P.M. — The number of CU customers without power has dropped to approximately 950, according to communications manager Joel Alexander.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sunday night’s severe storm left thousands without power.

City Utilities are calling it an emergency scale storm and now have line crews from all across Missouri working tirelessly to help restore power in an ongoing heat wave.

“We started with between 15 and 16 thousand yesterday morning,” said Joel Alexander, CU Communications Manager.

The numbers are dropping as CU and other crews continue their efforts, going block by block and doing everything they can to restore power as quickly as possible.

“It takes people getting out there doing what you saw today, doing even more difficult work to get that power re-established. This was a large-scale storm,” Alexander said.

Fallen trees, tangled power lines and hot weather have added to the challenge.

CU is asking residents to be patient and cautious, as crews are working in extreme heat to get things back up and running.

“We thank everyone for their patience,” Alexander said. “We realize this is a hardship.”