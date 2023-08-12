Flames engulf Dwayne’s Tire Shop in Salem, Missouri. Courtesy of the Dent County Fire Protection District

SALEM, Mo. — Crews responded to a fire in a tire shop in the city of Salem on Friday night.

The Dent County Fire Protection District said there were a total of 50 people on scene at Dwayne’s Tire on MacArthur Avenue.

According to a Facebook post from the DCFPD, heavy smoke was coming from the building when crews arrived.

Smoke billows out of Dwayne’s Tire Shop after crews get flames under control. Courtesy of the Dent County Fire Protection District.

The district’s post says in part, “Due to the heavy fire load in the building a decision was made to call Lenox Fire, Rolla City Fire and Cuba Fire for mutual aid.”

Personnel from those departments, as well as other city and state agencies, were on scene while crews brought the flames under control. Emergency crews were on scene for 10 hours.

No cause for the fire has been given at this time.