Crews install three flashing beacon pedestrian signals in Springfield neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Crews with the City of Springfield have installed three flashing beacon pedestrian signals, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs), in three Springfield neighborhoods.

The new crosswalks can be found at:

Blackman Road across from Dan Kinney Park

Walnut Lawn and Broadway Avenue

Grant Avenue and Calhoun Street

“These locations are all on higher speed roadways where we have received safety concerns in the past,” said Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn in a press release. “We have installed regular crosswalks, but feel walkers at these locations will benefit from flashing beacon signals.”

Drivers may recognize the signals as there are two that have been added on Glenstone Avenue.

“RRFBs are used to supplement standard pedestrian crossing warning signs,” explains Buettgen-Quinn. “They provide another level of warning that has been seen to be effective at grabbing driver’s attention, so they know to stop. Effectiveness is also tied to public awareness, so we are working on comprehensive outreach to help make our city more pedestrian-friendly.”