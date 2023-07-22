BRANSON, Mo. — The City of Branson Water Distribution crew is working to repair a water main break that happened Saturday morning.

Crews have turned off water for residences near Eiserman Avenue and Parnell Drive to complete repairs. The city estimates the water will be off for 6-8 hours, and work began at 6 a.m.

Due to the location of the leak, the city says the Branson North subdivision may have a loss of water pressure while repairs are being made.

The city is in the process of systematically replacing aging water mains and service lines throughout the city, which will reduce the number of future water main issues.

More information on that project can be found on the City of Branson’s website.