CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in Arkansas have released the identities of three law enforcement officers seen in a viral arrest video from the weekend that appeared to show the beating of a suspect in custody.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, Aug. 22, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office stated the three officers shown in the video are Deputy Zack King, Deputy Levi White and Mulberry Police officer Thell Riddle.

The office cautioned, in the same statement, that a local man had a name similar to King’s, but was not the same person.

“… this is a civilian and NOT the Crawford County Deputy or associated with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office,” the post stated.

The three officers have been suspended, and the Arkansas state police is investigating the matter.

The video at the center of this matter is of three officers beating a man being taken into custody.