UPDATE 4:57 P.M. — Traffic on westbound I-44 has started moving again, but is slow.
Original story:
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on I-44 has left traffic backed up for miles.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler Information Map, a crash near Marshfield at the 108-mile marker has backed westbound traffic up for miles.
Drivers on the highway tell OzarksFirst that a semi-truck overturned and caught fire.
Traffic is at a standstill and MoDOT expects impacts will last at least another hour.
OzarksFirst is waiting for details about the crash and will update this story with more information when it’s available.