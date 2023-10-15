UPDATE 4:57 P.M. — Traffic on westbound I-44 has started moving again, but is slow.

Original story:

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on I-44 has left traffic backed up for miles.

Photo courtesy of Doug Dunn

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler Information Map, a crash near Marshfield at the 108-mile marker has backed westbound traffic up for miles.

Drivers on the highway tell OzarksFirst that a semi-truck overturned and caught fire.

Traffic is at a standstill and MoDOT expects impacts will last at least another hour.

OzarksFirst is waiting for details about the crash and will update this story with more information when it’s available.