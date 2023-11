UPDATE 6:51 P.M. — The Springfield Police Department has confirmed the pedestrian has died.

UPDATE 6:44 P.M. — The eastbound lanes of Grand Street have been closed between Fort Avenue and Nettleton Avenue.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of West Grand Street and South Newton Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information is available.