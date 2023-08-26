UPDATE 3:35 P.M.: The northbound lanes of Glenstone Avenue are clear and traffic is moving.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash in the northbound lanes of Glenstone Avenue is slowing down traffic.

Emergency crews are diverting traffic around the vehicles involved and are still on scene.

The Springfield Police Department said two cars were involved in the incident and the drivers were the only occupants.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but SPD said the drivers’ injuries were minor.

SPD expects to have the vehicles moved and out of the northbound lanes soon.