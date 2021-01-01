CoxHealth’s Monnett location is set to open in late January 2021

MONETT, Mo.- The new Cox Monett Hospital will have its grand opening Friday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. The announcement was made on CoxHealth’s Facebook page on the first day of 2021.

The new facility has been under construction since April 2019. The $42 million-dollar, 70,000-square-foot hospital will replace the current hospital which was built in 1953.

The hospital is located on at 1000 E. Highway 60. CoxHealth also says it will be positing more details about the hospital and equipment upgrades leading up to the opening of the facility.

You can click here to learn more about the construction of the hospital.