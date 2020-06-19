CoxHealth to begin testing patients for COVID-19 before all surgeries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth announced they will start testing patients for COVID-19 before all surgeries and select procedures starting June 22.

According to CoxHealth, the results of the tests will allow for the use of proper personal protetive equipment to prevent transmission of the virus, as well as “appropriate placement” of patients inside the hospitals and facilities.

“It will also foster a safe environment for staff and patients, and help contribute to health data about the prevalence of COVID in local communities,” CoxHealth said.

While they will soon start testing all surgery patients, CoxHealth has already been testing those who qualify as a “high-risk” patient.

“CoxHealth began testing high-risk patients as the COVID pandemic began, but as we see prevalence in our community start to rise, we feel we must know whether or not all of our patients are infected with coronavirus prior to surgery or procedures,” said Karen Kramer, CHO and CoxHealth’s incident commander for COVID-19 response. “It is important that we have this information so proper precautions may be taken if someone is infected, and help ensure the virus is not transferred to others.”

According to CoxHealth, patients will be told where and when they should report for testing approximately three days before their scheduled procedure. Patients are also asked to quarantine at home after getting tested to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Currently, CoxHealth does not know when preoperative testing will end.