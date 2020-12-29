CoxHealth shares update on new COVID-19 ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth announced at the beginning of the month that the hospital would be expanding its COVID-19 ICU by adding 33 beds. CoxHealth’s President and CEO Steve Edwards tweeted photos of the hospital’s progress.

Images of the progress of our urgent expansion of our COVID ICU unit. 33 more beds, negative pressure, access to CT and other technology. There is a good chance we will not need this, we pray. But this may get worse before it gets better, and we want to be prepared. pic.twitter.com/ylL6GUdPZY — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) December 29, 2020

The project to expand the unit will cost the hospital, $1 million and according to a press release, this expansion will make the ICU home to 180 beds.

Edwards says the hospital will also have access to CT and other technologies once construction is complete.

According to a press release CoxHealth has applied for additional staffing resources through the state to help with COVID-19 cases in the area.