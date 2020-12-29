CoxHealth shares update on new COVID-19 ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth announced at the beginning of the month that the hospital would be expanding its COVID-19 ICU by adding 33 beds. CoxHealth’s President and CEO Steve Edwards tweeted photos of the hospital’s progress.
The project to expand the unit will cost the hospital, $1 million and according to a press release, this expansion will make the ICU home to 180 beds.
Edwards says the hospital will also have access to CT and other technologies once construction is complete.
According to a press release CoxHealth has applied for additional staffing resources through the state to help with COVID-19 cases in the area.