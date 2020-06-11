CoxHealth revises visitors restrictions due to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth revises visitor restrictions across the health system beginning June 12, 2020.

According to COXHealth, for inpatients, one visitor will be allowed to visit most non-COVID patients in the hospital for two consecutive hours per day.

The following hours are consistent throughout all campuses. Visitors can choose between two open visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For Emergency Department and Urgent Cares: The first and last 30 minutes patients will be allowed, one visitor at a time to assist admissions details and discharge planning.

As for end-of-life patients, two visitors will only be allowed at a time.

Upon entry CoxHealth, visitors are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth, wash their hands when entering and exiting the patient’s room and stay six feet apart. They will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

For new outlined guidelines on Latest Updates From CoxHealth visit their webpage here.