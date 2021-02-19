CoxHealth postpones vaccination clinic due to shipping delays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– CoxHealth community vaccination clinics scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 and Monday, Feb 22 have been rescheduled due to weather-related vaccine shipment delays.

According to a press release, all appointments scheduled for Feb. 20 are being moved to Feb 27. Appointments scheduled for Feb. 22 are being moved to Friday, Feb. 26.

Also, the clinic at the Meyer Center scheduled for Feb. 19 was postponed because of shipping delays and has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 24. The scheduled times for appointments will stay the same as the original days.