CoxHealth opens school care for children of employees, temporarily closes Meyer Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– CoxHealth announced a new school care program that will serve employees’ children while traditional seated classes aren’t an option.

Along with this new program, The Meyer Center will temporarily close as a fitness center and instead will be utilized to house students over the next few months.

Registration for the program starts Wednesday August 5 and goes through Tuesday August 11.

Parents are asked to preregister their children by August 11.

According to the hospital, its school care program will include a structured environment where students can attend classes virtually, complete their assignments, and be supervised by individuals who can assist with questions and offer support.

CoxHealth is partnering with OTC, Drury, and Evangel to provide tutoring support for students in this program.

The program is geared toward students who are faced with virtual learning options through their school districts, but parents who are not comfortable with sending their kids to school may also participate.

The program will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open to students in grades K-6. The parents’ hourly rate will calculate daily fees, and meals will be provided to students in the program.