Former Cox South employee charged with sexual assault of a patient

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A former CoxHealth employee is facing criminal charges after a patient alleges he was sexually assaulted.

A CoxHealth spokesperson confirms that Calieb Craft was charged in the investigation and has been fired from his position at Cox South.

President and CEO of CoxHealth, Steve Edwards, released the following statement:

According to court records, Craft has been charged with three counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree sexual abuse, and abuse of elderly, disabled, or vulnerable person.

Craft is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

This is a developing story.