CoxHealth in Branson is accepting applicants for its Nursing Assistant Program

BRANSON, Mo.– CoxHealth in Branson is ready for a new wave of people to enroll in its next class of nursing assistants.

The hospital is accepting applications for the seven-week training program which begins Feb. 22.

Do you qualify? Let’s see:

No healthcare experience is needed. Applicants just need to be at least 18-years-old and pass a background check.

The paid training will happen Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cox Branson will offer participants a job opportunity at graduation.

Applications are due by Feb. 5, you fill out an application by goin to the hospital’s website. Once there just search for Nursing Assistant Training-Branson.

A Nursing Assistant training program is also located at Cox South in Springfield. Classes for the next cohort in Springfield begin March 16 and applications will be available online in the coming weeks.