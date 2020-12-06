CoxHealth employees to possibly receive COVID vaccine later this month

by: Carissa Codel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards announced the hospital’s employees will receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine around Dec. 21.

Edwards said patient-facing employees will be first in line, however the vaccine is not required.

