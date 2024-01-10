SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth and Select Medical Corporation have announced their joint partnership to build a new inpatient rehab hospital in southwest Missouri.

Select Medical will operate the new facility as a managing partner, according to a release from CoxHealth.

The release says the agreement includes the construction of a new, state-of-the-art hospital. The facility’s location will be announced at a later date but is planned for an opening in late 2025.

The new joint venture will also combine CoxHealth’s current inpatient rehab care offered at the Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital and the acute rehabilitation unit at Cox Medical Center Branson with the Select Specialty Hospital acute rehabilitation unit.

“As the demand for inpatient rehabilitative care continues to rise, we are pleased to partner with CoxHealth to serve the needs of this growing patient population,” said Tom Mullin, president of specialty hospitals at Select Medical. “Our shared commitment to deliver an exceptional patient experience will allow Missourians to have access to best-in-class care across the full continuum so they may return to quality of life.”