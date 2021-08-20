COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for the week of August 23-29

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is multiple opportunities to get vaccinated especially for college students.

Due to the increasing occurrence of severe illness in young people, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is urging college students to get vaccinated.

The Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will hold several vaccination clinics around the community and at Ozarks Technical College and Evangel University next week.

As of Friday, August 20, close to 24% of individuals ages 12 to 30 have been fully vaccinated while more than 45% of all eligible Greene County residents have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department says it is important unvaccinated students get vaccinated before participating in activities that include indoor close contact to prevent a surge.

Below is a list of opportunities for individuals to receive a vaccine for the week of August 23-29:

Monday, August 23

Drury Back to School (SGCHD) – 935 N Summit Ave, Springfield from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Tuesday, August 24

Council of Churches (JVCHC) – 627 N Glenstone Ave from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

OTC Back to School (SGCHD) – 1001 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

White River Conference Center (SGCHD) – 600 W Sunshine, Springfield from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Battlefield City Hall (JVCHC) — 5434 S Tower Dr, Battlefield from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, August 25

Westside Health Department, appointment only (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic, Springfield from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+), third doses available for the immunocompromised

OTC Back to School (SGCHD) – 1001 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Fire Station 1 (SGCHD) – 720 E Grand St, Springfield from 3-5 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Thursday, August 26

Evangel University (SGCHD) – 1111 N Glenstone, Springfield from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12)

Council of Churches (JVCHC) – 627 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Vaccine Offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

El Faro (SGCHD) – 644 S Eastgate Ave, Springfield from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Friday, August 27

Rare Breed (SGCHD) – 301 N Main, Springfield from 2-3 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), This event is for individuals ages 12-24 years old only

Third Dose Clinic at Westside Health Department, appointment only (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic, Springfield from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+), this clinic is for third doses for the immunocompromised only

Saturday, August 28

C-Street Farmer’s Marker (JVCHC) – 321 E Commercial St, Springfield from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Sunday, August 29

Turning Point Church (JVCHC) – 1722 N National Ave from 2-3:30 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

These opportunities are in addition to the recurring vaccination clinics at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s Tampa Clinic at 440 E. Tampa. Jordan Valley is offering walk-in vaccinations for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment or walk-in through CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

A list of these events and additional opportunities can be found here or by calling (417) 874-1211.

Organizations interested in hosting a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic should contact the Health Department’s Outreach Team at can call (417) 874-1211 for more information.