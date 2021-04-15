COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The Webster County Health Unit, in collaboration with the Missouri Air National Guard, will host an evening vaccine clinic on Monday, April 19 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

This clinic, located at the Nazarene Church in Marshfield, will be using the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

According to a press release, appointments are encouraged but walk-ins can be accommodated.

Appointments may be made by going to the Missouri Navigator. Anyone having difficulty with the registration process can call the regional vaccine call center at 417-874-1211.