COVID-19 testing expected to improve in Arkansas and Missouri after HHS provides millions

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is spending about $11 billion dollars on expanding COVID-19 testing across the country and $78 million of that is headed to the Natural State.

In a joint press release, sent to Ozarks First by the office of Arkansas-based U.S. Senator John Boozman, six of Arkansas’ Congressmen and Senators “applauded” this HHS’s decision on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

“Expanding our testing capability is necessary to combating the spread of COVID-19 and safely getting Arkansans back to work. These funds will be used to respond to this public health emergency and ensure individuals who have been in contact with infected patients are aware of their risk,” a statement from Senator Boozman, Senator Tom Cotton, Congressman Rick Crowford, Congressman French Hill, Congressman Steve Womack, and Congressman Bruce Westerman said Tuesday.

Among the other states receiving testing support funds is Missouri, which should receive about $135,344,714 according to HHS documents.