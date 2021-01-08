COVID-19 in Arkansas: Third-straight day of record hospitalizations, active cases as vaccines continue to rollout

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 2,944 new cases. This makes the total 248,860 cases in Arkansas.

Arkansas has 27,290 reported active cases in the state. This is a new record of active cases in Arkansas.

The ADH has reported 1,342 hospitalized, which is up 16 from Thursday, which is a new record of hospitalization for the state.

219 reported on ventilators.

40 new deaths were added today, for a total of 3,966.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases

Pulaski, 378

Benton, 284

Washington, 266

Sebastian, 145

Faulkner, 139

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today’s report has 1,360 fewer cases than this time last week with higher testing. This good news is overshadowed by the loss of an additional 40 of our friends and neighbors. We all have a responsibility to our friends and neighbors to help slow the spread, and I hope you’ll join me as we continue to fight this invisible enemy.”

190,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Arkansas with 65,991 given out to the public as of January 8th, 2021.