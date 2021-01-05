COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue to rise, 1,300+ new cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,306 new cases. This makes the total 234,781 cases in Arkansas.

Arkansas has 23,057 reported active cases in the state. This is a decrease of 1 from the day before.

The ADH has reported 1,296 hospitalized cases, which is a new record of hospitalization for the state.

212 reported on ventilators, which is a new record of patients on ventilators.

51 new deaths were added today.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: