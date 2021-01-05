COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue to rise, 1,300+ new cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,306 new cases. This makes the total 234,781 cases in Arkansas.
Arkansas has 23,057 reported active cases in the state. This is a decrease of 1 from the day before.
The ADH has reported 1,296 hospitalized cases, which is a new record of hospitalization for the state.
212 reported on ventilators, which is a new record of patients on ventilators.
51 new deaths were added today.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Today’s increase in hospitalizations and the 51 new deaths from COVID-19 are vivid reminders of how many families are hurting because of this pandemic. Our health care system is stretched and the numbers are likely to increase more. Thanks to all who are doing everything they can to be safe.”